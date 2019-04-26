David Dhawan confirms Varun Dhawan's wedding to Natasha Dalal, reveals details

Darshana Devi April 26 2019, 11.51 pm April 26 2019, 11.51 pm

Within a career span of seven years, Varun Dhawan has established himself as one of the most bankable actors in the industry. From Student Of The Year to Badlapur and Sui Dhaaga: Made In India, the actor has done exceedingly well in both casual and intense roles. But right now, it’s his personal life that has been much in the limelight. The internet is abuzz about wedding rumours of Varun and his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal. And guess what? The speculations have turned out to be true!

It was revealed by none other than but Varun’s father and filmmaker David Dhawan himself. During a recent chat with MensXP, papa Dhawan was asked to give an update on his son’s wedding. To which, he replied saying, "His marriage will happen next year maybe. I am very happy with their relationship. What more does a father need?" That has indeed got us stumped. So, is this is the next big wedding after celebrity couples Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas? Well, we can say that only if no other celebrity surprises us with a wedding announcement in 2019.

Moving on, David also shared details about his son’s birthday celebrations and said, "For his birthday, he has gone on a holiday. He was there and we were on the phone and Facebook with him. We cut a cake here and my granddaughter Nyra, who is not even one, joined us. We managed to celebrate his birthday."

It was on celebrity chat-show Koffee With Karan that Varun opened up about dating Natasha. When host Karan quizzed if he’s dating Natasha, Varun proudly replied ‘yes’. He also shared that he is with her because she has her own individuality, and he wants to be supportive of her dreams.

It’s a great new for Varun-Natasha fans and we await the two to finally get candid about the same.