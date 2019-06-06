Darshana Devi June 06 2019, 8.12 pm June 06 2019, 8.12 pm

One won’t deny when it’s said that Shah Rukh Khan’s popularity knows no bounds. Hence, it came as no surprise to us when his name was included as one of the esteemed celebrities to have appeared on David Letterman’s hugely admired Netflix’s talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Just a couple of days ago, the superstar flew to New York to shoot with the host in the presence of a live audience. Following this, there were reports of Letterman visiting India to shoot some portions of the episode. And the news turns out to be true, as Letterman is currently enjoying his stay in Mumbai and King Khan’s wife Gauri Khan has treated us with a sneak-peak of it.

Gauri owns a posh designing store in the city, named Gauri Khan Designs. Much to our surprise, Letterman paid a visit to her store on Thursday and our shutterbugs have managed to capture him while he was making his exit from the store. The clip also sees Letterman obliging the paps by striking a pose for them and shaking hands with Gauri while bidding her farewell. We wonder why SRK wasn’t around though, or he would probably be waiting for Letterman on the sets!

Take a look at the video here:

Just a day back, Letterman joined SRK to greet the actor’s fans on the occasion of Eid. Talking about Letterman’s visit to India, a source informed us on Tuesday, “Tomorrow being Eid, the shoot may happen on the auspicious occasion. The day is quite special given that SRK comes out to greet his fans at Mannat. He waves out to his fans who wait outside his bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai for many hours to get a glimpse of the star.”