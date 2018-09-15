Day 1 of Doosra, Abhinay Deo begins shoot for his sports film

Filmmaker Abhinay Deo, who is known for helming super hit movies like Delhi Belly and Blackmail, is gearing up for his next - a sports biopic titled Doosra. For the research of the film, Abhinay recently journeyed to UK’s Lords stadium and reportedly spoke to the cricket legends for his project. After a long wait, the shooting for the film has finally commenced.

Announcing the same, trade analyst Komal Nahta shared a picture of the first day on Twitter.

He is one filmmaker who always breaks the norms @AbhinayDeo begins shoot for his next, the big budget sports film called #Doosra pic.twitter.com/SR8ikI4jK8 — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) September 15, 2018

The film, which will revolve around cricket, will highlight India’s attitudinal shift when then skipper Saurav Ganguly removed his t-shirt at the venue.

Deo has also worked in Force 2, which stars John Abraham as the lead. Talking about his films, he earlier stated in an interview, “Blackmail released recently and I am taking a break for a couple of months. I have three films, all belonging to various genres that have been written and are in production. While one is an action comedy, the other film is a love story. The third one is an offbeat movie, which will be a biopic.”

