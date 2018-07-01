Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju holds strong at the box office

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju is a packet full of entertainment. Packed with emotions and drama, Sanju based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, has managed to hit the right chords of the audience's heart. All of this is benefiting the film to make it large at the box office.

On day one, Sanju received a bumper opening by raking in Rs 34 crore approximately and on day 2, the numbers showed a slight jump and the film managed to mint approximately Rs 38 crore at the box office. With this, the two-day collection of the film stands at Rs 72 crore nett.

A number like this for a non-holiday release is a big deal and we are sure that with its Sunday collections, Sanju will definitely cross the mark of Rs 100 crore. Indeed one of the fastest to hit this mark in the year 2018! It has already become the sixth highest opening day grosser of all times and going further, Sanju has more records to break.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju brings the roller coaster life of Sanjay Dutt on celluloid. Audiences have always been inquisitive of Sanju Baba's life as it has had a lot of drama in it. From being termed as a terrorist to going to the jail, Sanjay Dutt has seen enough.