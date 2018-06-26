Dazzling dresses from the Bollywood's Golden Era that make us go WOW even now

If Audrey Hepburn's classic black sheath dress is the toast of Hollywood attire, there's a giddy lot to choose from the multi-faceted wardrobe of the ever-dressy Hindi film heroine. From exquisite period costumes to flamboyant show-girl styles and hip fashion statements, here's a low down on top unforgettable dresses worn by Bollywood beauties in the retro times.

Madhubala from Mughal-E-Azam

Director K Asif's glorious epic depicting a doomed romance between a Prince and a courtesan, saw Madhubala bow out of the picture in grand style sporting a resplendent and embellished costume now famously addressed as the Anarkali. A striking mix of old world glamour and unabashed gorgeousness, the Anarkali has inspired everyone from Madhuri Dixit to Deepika Padukone.

Mumtaz from Brahmachari

Even though it was Rajashree and not Mumtaz who played the leading lady in the musical entertainer Brahmachari, Mumtaz went on to become hugely popular after this film. Mumtaz, the prettiest star of her times, livened things up by turning on her impish charm in a bright orange saree, draped in an unconventional yet uber cool manner. If you don’t believe us, just watch the video of Aj kal tere mere pyaar ke charche.

Sadhana's from Waqt

Besides playing a delectable ghost, Sadhana also made the fringe and tight-fitting churidar kurtas a rage. Not only did her fashionable offerings in Yash Chopra's lost and found multi-starrer find a massive following of besotted copycats, including some colleagues but also set the bar of what to expect from a future Yash Raj heroine.

Sharmila Tagore from An Evening in Paris

So, long before there were enough bikini adorning babes to compile a full-fledged slide show, the rather elfin Ms Tagore stormed into Bollywood flaunting her sexy sophistication in nothing more than a ultra-glam printed blue swimsuit or you can term it a monikini to portray the modern Indian woman in An Evening in Paris. Bravo!

Helen from Teesri Manzil

Being the ultimate show girl of Hindi films, Helen's costumes were quite the highlight. In Vijay Anand's sleek whodunit, however, Helen upped her ante to wow-inducing levels showcasing a series of elaborate costumes for the iconic O Haseena Zulfon Wali. Her appearance in this Spanish flamenco costume is the one that remains etched in our minds.

Zeenat Aman from Hare Rama Hare Krishna

This song scene saw the yesteryear actress Zeenat playing the ultimate 'Flower child' ode with her fabulously hippie look; floral prints, bell sleeves, bell bottoms, over-sized glasses, rudraksha beads with devotees chanting the track around her. We’re not sure this look would have worked on anyone else, but the innately classy Lazy Zee totally works and wins it.

Rekha from Umrao Jaan

Dripping in jadau and polkis from practically every ornament-friendly corner of her anatomy, Rekha was a vision of opulence, poetry and heartbreaking beautiful in her film UmraoJaan and particularly in asong titled In Aankhon Ki Mastike. While tragedy might mark the fate of her lovelorn character as a courtesan in Muzzafar Ali's refined classic, Rekha sashaying in this pearl-hued brocade is stuff pleasant memories are made of.

While these iconic attires make up our most remembered costumes, the retro phase continues to provide ample inspiration for our wardrobes.