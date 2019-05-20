De De Pyaar De box office: Ajay Devgn's film witnesses a jump on the weekend

Onkar Kulkarni May 20 2019, 3.14 pm May 20 2019, 3.14 pm

Last Friday saw the release of Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De. The film reunited the 90s hit pair Ajay Devgn and Tabu who was recently seen in films like Drishyam and Golmaal Again. The movie, directed by Akiv Ali and produced by Luv Ranjan also stars Rakul Preet Singh. It was reported that the film saw a poor opening at the box office, however, over the weekend the collections registered a jump at the box office. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh the film opened with a collection of Rs 10.41 crore on Friday. Over the weekend, the film has collected Rs 38.54 crore all over India.

The film’s collection escalated on Saturday and Sunday. On Sat, it collected Rs 13.39 crore and on Sunday it made a collection of Rs 14.74 at the box office. It’s said that the film could have scored better at the box office but couldn’t due to elections in some parts of the country. However, after a dull start on Friday (April 17), De De Pyaar De saw 40% jump in its collection on Saturday and continued to escalate on Sun. As per news sources, the film is doing well in the metros and the business is picking up in tier-2 cities. As per the trade analysts, strong word-of-mouth coupled with good performances by the star cast and supporting actors attracted audiences to the theatres.

De De Pyaar De also stars Javed Jaffrey and Jimmy Shergill. It also stars Alok Nath, because of whom the film came in the ire of controversy. Tanushree Dutta who began the #MeToo movement in India called Ajay Devgn a ‘hypocrite’ for not having the senior actor replaced who has been accused of rape by Vinta Nanda.

Ajay Devgn is meanwhile busy with period war film Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film stars Ajay as Maratha commander Tanaji Malusare, celebrated for his role in the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD. The film also features Saif Ali Khan as Uday Bhan, Kajol as Lakshmi Bai, Jagapati Babu as Shelaar Mama and Pankaj Tripathi as Surya Ji. It is slated for Jan 10, 2020 release.