De De Pyaar De: CBFC replaces alcohol with flowers, also chops off some dialogues from this Ajay Devgn film

Divya Ramnani May 15 2019, 11.48 pm May 15 2019, 11.48 pm

Ajay Devgn and his co-stars, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu, are neck-deep into the promotions of their upcoming romantic comedy, De De Pyaar De. The film revolves around the life of a middle-aged helpless man, who gets sandwiched between his ex-wife (Tabu) and a young girlfriend (Rakul Preet Singh). While the trailer and songs of De De Pyaar De have been well-received by fans, the film’s journey hasn’t really been an easy one with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Reportedly, De De Pyaar De has been awarded the U/A certificate, only after going through three cuts in the original edit of the film. According to the CBFC, its first cut came within the first ten minutes into the film. A scene in De De Pyaar De, which shows Rakul Preet Singh holding an ‘alcohol bottle’ has been replaced with that of her holding a flower bouquet. Moreover, similar visuals in the song Vaddi Sharaban have also been modified. Guess, the CBFC is not fine with a woman drinking on the big screen.

Here's the song Vaddi Sharaban from De De Pyaar De:

Further, CBFC has chopped off two double entendre dialogues. The first one being, “Performance better hoti hai” and the other one, “Manju ji ke aalu oh oh, wahe achi hai. Ki yeh sab jooth hai,” along with its corresponding visuals. Well, the makers of De De Pyaar De have anyway been at the receiving end of criticism, after it was revealed that the #MeToo accused Alok Nath is a part of the film.

Ajay Devgn, responded to the same, saying, “This film was supposed to be an October 2018 release. The shoot of the film got over by last September. The portions with Mr Alok Nath were canned by August in Manali. The said portions were shot over 40 days across various sets and an outdoor location with a combination of over 10 actors. By the time the allegations came out (in October 2018) the actors in the film including me had already started work on other films. It would be near impossible to get all the dates and combinations of the several actors in the film and attempt a re-shoot with some other actor replacing Mr Nath. It would also have been a huge monetary loss for the producers. Everyone is aware that film-making is a collaborative process.”

De De Pyaar De has been written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali. It is slated to release on May 17, 2019.