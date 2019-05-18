  3. Bollywood
De De Pyaar De is Ajay Devgn’s lowest opener in the recent times

De De Pyaar De is Ajay Devgn’s lowest opener in the recent times

De De Pyaar De also stars Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh.

