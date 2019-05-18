De De Pyaar De is Ajay Devgn’s lowest opener in the recent times

Onkar Kulkarni May 18 2019, 3.18 pm May 18 2019, 3.18 pm

After a film like Total Dhamaal, Ajay Devgn featured in yet another comedy called De De Pyaar De. The film directed by Akiv Ali and produced by Luv Ranjan starred Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu alongside Ajay. All the actors tried their best to promote the film well, however, it received an opening below expectations. After being the hit jodi of the 90s, the film reunited Ajay and Tabu once again after their recent films like Drishyam and Golmaal Again. Unlike the other two, this one proved to be a damp squib for Ajay Devgn’s fans.

According to a report in Box Office India, the film opened at around Rs 8 - 8.5 crore as per early estimates. Shockingly, it is one of the lowest openings for an Ajay Devgn film in recent times. His last film Total Dhamaal entered the Rs 100 crore club in around 9 days and had opened to Rs 16.50 crore. His 2018 film Raid had opened to Rs 10 crore whereas his blockbuster film in 2017, Golmaal Again had collected Rs 30 crore on its first day.

De De Pyaar De also stars Javed Jaffrey and Jimmy Shergill. It also stars Alok Nath, because of whom the film came in the ire of controversy. Tanushree Dutta who began the #MeToo movement in India called Ajay Devgn ‘hypocrite’ for not having the senior actor replaced who has been accused of rape by Vinta Nanda.

Ajay Devgn is meanwhile busy with period war film Taanaji. The film stars Ajay as Maratha commander Tanaji Malusare, celebrated for his role in the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD. The film also features Saif Ali Khan as Uday Bhan, Kajol as Lakshmi Bai, Jagapati Babu as Shelaar Mama and Pankaj Tripathi as Surya Ji. It is slated for Jan 10, 2020 release.