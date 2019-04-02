De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn getting sandwiched between Tabu and Rakul Preet will keep you entertained!

Divya Ramnani April 02 2019, 3.35 pm April 02 2019, 3.35 pm

On the occasion of Ajay Devgn’s birthday, the actor treated fans with the trailer of his romantic comedy - De De Pyaar De. It felt like a breath of fresh air to see Ajay Devgn, who is otherwise into some very intense characters, experimenting with a romantic comedy. It won’t be wrong to say that every bit of this 3-minute-long clip is entertaining. The film also stars Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. Oh, and we also got a glimpse of the so-called-sanskaari, Alok Nath.

The trailer started with Ajay Devgn taking relationship advice from Javed Jaffrey, who lectures him on the age gap. Turns out Ajay Devgn (50) is falling for Rakul Preet (26). Well, that’s really close to his children’s age. LOL! Wait, that’s not it about this adventurous love story. The troubles begin when Ajay introduces his ‘young’ girlfriend to his family, including his ex-wife, Tabu. She joins the Ajay and Rakul Preet during their stay in the house and that raises a lot of confusion and, of course, drama. There comes a time when Ajay’s son tries to flirt with his girlfriend. ROFL!

Well, the film’s basic premise revolves around a helpless man dealing with two important ladies in his life. That seemed to be a difficult task for Ajay! Alok Nath, who was recently hit by the #MeToo wave, was seen in Ajay Devgn’s father’s role. Ajay Devgn looks refreshing as a romantic hero, Tabu was at her graceful best and Rakul Preet left us impressed with her amazing comic timing. In all, a thumbs up from our side!

De De Pyaar De has been written and co-produced by Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1/2 and Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety fame, Luv Ranjan. Directed by Akiv Ali, the film is slated to release on May 17, 2019.