De De Pyaar De's Chale Aana song: Ajay Devgn's love track will sooth your broken heart

Darshana Devi May 02 2019, 5.15 pm May 02 2019, 5.15 pm

Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in Total Dhamaal, is currently gearing up for his upcoming film De De Pyaar De. The film sees Tabu and Rakul Preet in pivotal roles and Devgn fans have been waiting to witness the actor flashing his charm on screen. The makers of the film dropped the fourth song from the film, Chale Aana, on Thursday which highlights the crackling chemistry between Ajay and Rakul. Set in a foreign backdrop, the track is sure to strike your chord.

The two minutes fifty-nine seconds video takes us through the journey of the two love-birds who decide to part ways but then eventually find it tough to be apart from each other. While the video is just like any other emotional romantic track, the audio with its heart-touching lyrics will surely soothe your heart if you’re low or going through a heartbreak. Ajay is seen sporting casual outfits in it and Rakul, on the other hand, dons various dresses and denim. Singer Armaan Malik has lent his voice for the song, which is composed by Amaal Mallik. The lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa.

Watch Chale Aana on Youtube here:

The film will see Devgn essaying a divorcee who falls in love with a girl who is 20 years younger than him. Tabu plays his ex-wife and the two are also parents to two kids. The film also stars Javed Jaffrey, Jimmy Sheirgill, Alok Nath, Hussain Dalal and Bhavin Bhanushali in key roles.

The makers earlier unveiled three other songs from the film, titled Hauli Hauli, Vaddi Sharaban and Tu Mila To Haina. Helmed by Akiv Ali and produced by Luv Ranjan, the film is slated to hit the screens on May 17.