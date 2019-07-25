Soheib Ahsan July 25 2019, 10.12 pm July 25 2019, 10.12 pm

Karan Johar was one of the firsts to see Bharat Kamma's Telugu action drama film titled Dear Comrade starring Vijay Devarakonda. The filmmaker enjoyed the film so much that he even decided to remake the film in Hindi. This news has excited fans very much and has them eagerly waiting for further developments as well as speculations as to who would be picked for the film's primary cast. On twitter, Karan gave his best wishes to the team of Dear Comrade for the release of the film today. in the tweet, he also added that no actors had been considered or approached to play the lead character in the film adding that the film's planning is underway.

Check out Karan Johar's tweet below:

All the best and big success to the team of #DearComradeOnJuly26th ! Also a CLARIFICATION! No lead actors have been considered or approached for the film as yet! The planning for this lovely film is underway! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 25, 2019

Karan Johar's decision sparked some hatred as to why he was remaking someone else's work but most fans of Devarakonda were ecstatic with excitement. They see this as growth and development in the actor's reputation throughout the country. This excitement is not just a consequence of Dear Comrade being remade but because this will be Vijay Devarakonda's second film to be remade into Hindi in such a short time. His 2017 film Arjun Reddy where he played the protagonist was also remade into Hindi as Kabir Singh. Both versions of the film received huge praises and were well received by audiences despite strong opposition to the message disseminated by the film.

