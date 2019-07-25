Karan Johar was one of the firsts to see Bharat Kamma's Telugu action drama film titled Dear Comrade starring Vijay Devarakonda. The filmmaker enjoyed the film so much that he even decided to remake the film in Hindi. This news has excited fans very much and has them eagerly waiting for further developments as well as speculations as to who would be picked for the film's primary cast. On twitter, Karan gave his best wishes to the team of Dear Comrade for the release of the film today. in the tweet, he also added that no actors had been considered or approached to play the lead character in the film adding that the film's planning is underway.
Karan Johar's decision sparked some hatred as to why he was remaking someone else's work but most fans of Devarakonda were ecstatic with excitement. They see this as growth and development in the actor's reputation throughout the country. This excitement is not just a consequence of Dear Comrade being remade but because this will be Vijay Devarakonda's second film to be remade into Hindi in such a short time. His 2017 film Arjun Reddy where he played the protagonist was also remade into Hindi as Kabir Singh. Both versions of the film received huge praises and were well received by audiences despite strong opposition to the message disseminated by the film.
Had the pleasure to be the first to see #dearcomrade ! What a powerful and intense love story !!! Top notch performances by @thedeverakonda and @rashmika_mandanna !! The film is exceptionally moving and leaves you with such an important and relevant message! Strongly directed by debut director @bharatkamma and wonderfully produced by @mythriofficial !! Exceptional music by #justinprabhakaran Glad to ANNOUNCE that @dharmamovies will be producing the Hindi remake of #dearcomrade !! Super excited about this!!!
Although Karan Johar has not been in the director's chair since his segment of Lust Stories in 2018, he has been and is currently serving a co-producer in a few films. He is a co-producer with Akshay Kumar for Raj Mehta's rom-com titled Good News starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. He is also a co-producer with mother Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Namit Malhotra for Ayan Mukerji's superhero film titled Brahmastra. The film's primary cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy.