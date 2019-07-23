Rushabh Dhruv July 23 2019, 9.17 pm July 23 2019, 9.17 pm

Looks like Bollywood has a new favourite star from South and its none other than Vijay Deverakonda. The Arjun Reddy star has caught Bollywood's attention as one after the other, his hit films are getting remade. Post Kabir Singh, one more film of his is going to have its Hindi remake. We are talking about his yet to release flick, Dear Comrade. And well, it's not too hard to guess the filmmaker who has acquired its rights. Karan Johar, the head honcho of Dharma Productions, announced on social media that he is going to produce the Hindi remake of Dear Comrade. Yup, that's right!

In the post shared by Karan, we can see Vijay by Johar's side posing happily for the lenses. Dear Comrade is a Telugu action drama film in which Vijay Devarakonda plays the lead role, of a student leader, while the female lead, Rashmika Mandanna essays the role of a state-level cricketer. With this, it will be really interesting to see who will be the lead faces in the Bollywood version of Dear Comrade. For maybe Vijay can make his Bollywood debut with this one.

Have a look at the post shared by Karan Johar below:

But as they say, there are two sides of the same coin, while Karan's fans could not keep calm, Deverakonda's fans slammed the filmmaker for choosing Dear Comrade as a movie for a remake. From bringing nepotism back in the game to claiming how the Bollywood version of Dear Comrade will be a total debacle, Twitterati did not mince words.

Have a look at a few tweets below:

han original banate ho to Kalank banate ho remake se hi nepotism ki gaadi chalao 👏 — Saucy!!! (@thesaucysalman) July 23, 2019

Set out to ruin another film in the name of remake? pic.twitter.com/9UHb9KWvKO — S. Silambarasu (@SilamSiva) July 23, 2019

Bollywood how many remakes man...aab toh movies ke release ke pehle hi rights liye ja rahe hai😂 — Akashi | Dear Comrade on July 26th (@Akashicomrade) July 23, 2019

Isko lag raha h jese kabir singh hit ho gya ye b hit ho jyga.. But is saanp ko nahi pata, audiance ka mood har month change hota h.. Jese kalank flop hui yeb hoga — Virat Kohli (@Viratgali) July 23, 2019