Dear Kiara Advani, if you want to wear Pink wear it like Ranveer Singh

We love you, we really do. More so after your performance (no pun intended) in Lust Stories. We have also loved the way you have carried yourself in the past and some of the stuff that you have flaunted at filmy parties. But please, we repeat, please don’t do a pink in velvet and if you absolutely have to, do not let it bunch up like some cheap fabric that your stylist picked up at a clearance sale.

Steve Tyler of the Aerosmith once famously sang and we quote:

“Pink it's my new obsession. Yeah, pink it's not even a question... Pink it's the color of passion.

A-cause today it just goes with the fashion.”

Yes it does go with the fashion but perhaps a bit of research would have saved you from being a cross between Pink Panther and a Pink broomstick. And while we are well aware that the suggested analogy isn’t quite appropriate considering the biology involved, we do hope that you get the ‘picchurrr, girl’.

So here’s our advice on the go-to style guru who can inspire you when confused. We agree that Ranveer Singh can sometimes wear clothes that only Ranveer Singh can pull off, but you have to give it to the man. He does pull it off, doesn’t he?

A light pink oversized tee topped with a multi-coloured jacket and matching pants. A bit loud but if you like loud, you should take notes.

A bright pink formal suit combined with a black shirt and polka-dotted tie. An instant hit!

And here’s another inspo. A light pink suit matched with a red polka-dotted shirt and red shoes. You can skip the red glasses but Ranveer still aces the pink like none other.

Hope that should encourage you enough to stay away from the pinky, velvety abomination that your stylist convinced you to wear. Oh! We have a better idea. Get a new one ‘coz your talent certainly deserves better.