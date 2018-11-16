image
Friday, November 16th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Dear Kiara Advani, if you want to wear Pink wear it like Ranveer Singh

Bollywood

Dear Kiara Advani, if you want to wear Pink wear it like Ranveer Singh

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   November 16 2018, 5.09 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentKiara AdvaniLust storiesNetflixranveer singh
nextDeepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Senior Mr Singh is the father of all memes
ALSO READ

Happy Diwali 2018: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan grace Dharma’s festive puja

Shahid Kapoor to recreate Arjun Reddy as Kabir Singh

A subtle, poetic title for Ramcharan's next?