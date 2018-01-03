Dear Salman Khan, here’s why you shouldn’t be a diesel engine

Bollywood’s Bhai recently celebrated his 52nd birthday and is living proof that age is just a number. Forget Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sallu will give you new fitness goals and make you double check his age tag because "My body is like a diesel engine, ek baar garam ho gaya toh chalta rahega," he told Mid-Day in an interview. But we have a question, is a diesel engine the best one out there?

Diesel engines do offer a smoother ride (read: Salman’s box office success) but it’s known to require more maintenance when compared to a petrol one. That leads us to think if Salman’s choice of being known as a diesel engine is a good one. And though Donald Trump disagrees, climate change is real and environmentalists swear by battery powered vehicles.

"I can't do handstands, or put my body upside down. But, apart from that, I can easily pull off quick movements, like forward and back somersault, or floor rolls," Salman added. Oops, seems like the diesel engine misfires at times.

Salman amazed critics with his physical transformation in Sultan where he featured as both the middle-aged Haryanvi wrestler and the younger version of him. Director Ali Abbas Zafar had then told PTI, "At the age of 50 to do all this within six to eight months takes a lot of hard work. Even when he was not working on sets he had to train for four hours. This is phenomenal for an actor enjoying such stardom."

Salman should take note that battery powered engines are a better option these days and are reportedly cheaper in the long run. Besides battery, electric engines too are gaining popularity and requires lower maintenance.

Given the options available in the market, we’re inclined to believe that a diesel engine is a poor choice for Sallu. Interestingly, the Land Cruiser which he drove and allegedly killed one person and injured four, has a diesel variant.​