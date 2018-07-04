Dear Sonali Bendre, your B-town colleagues beat cancer like a boss! So can you

Wednesday started on a really sad note with Sonali Bendre officially revealing in a statement that she is suffering from high-grade cancer. It sent shockwaves across the film industry with many of Sonali’s colleagues taking to their respective social media accounts to wish her a speedy recovery. This is not the first time that a Bollywood celebrity has been diagnosed with the monster that is cancer and many of them have battled it and came out victorious.

Here's a look at those who fought cancer and won:

Manisha Koirala

The 90s Bollywood actress was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. However, she didn’t lose hope and kept fighting the disease. In fact, she shared her bald-headed photo on Instagram giving all the people major inspiration. Post that, she made a comeback in Bollywood and was last seen in the role of Nargis Dutt in Sanju.

Yuvraj Singh

After winning the 2011 World Cup for India and being named the 'Player of the Tournament', Yuvraj Singh was diagnosed with Stage 1 Lung Cancer. He underwent chemotherapy in the United States and returned to India in March 2012. He resumed donning the blue jersey in the same year. Yuvraj returned as a stronger individual and also documented his journey with the book: ‘The Test of My Life : From Cricket to Cancer and Back’.

Lisa Ray

It came as a shock to many when they learnt that Lisa Ray was suffering from a cancer of plasma cells in 2009. Although she kept a low profile during her treatment, she opened up about her struggle a year into her recovery. In fact, now, the Bollywood actor supports various campaigns that help in raising awareness about cancer.

Anurag Basu

The director, who has helmed films like Barfi! and Gangster, among others, is a cancer survivor too. After being diagnosed in 2004 with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia - a type of blood cancer, Anurag battled his way out of the disease.

Mumtaz

The veteran Bollywood actor was diagnosed with breast cancer when she 54. After battling the disease for over a decade, Mumtaz came out as a winner as she got rid of it.

Emraan Hashmi’s son Ayan

He might not be Sonali's colleague, but Emraan Hashmi was shattered when he got to know that his son had cancer. The Azhar star said his son was diagnosed with a very rare case of cancer, but the little one managed to beat it

These Bollywood celebrities have inspired us with their battle against cancer. So hold on there Sonali, keep fighting and don’t let it win.