Debutant Sara Ali Khan finds a spot in Bollywood Actress Top 5 Box Office List; Sonam Kapoor beats Deepika Padukone

From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor to Disha Patani, 2018 proved to be a surprise and a treat. While some of the biggest heroes had a bad run at the box office, the audience showed a lot of love to the actresses who backed some great scripts and gave it all to their performances. Anybody who felt that Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat would not receive love from the public because of the political controversy around the film was proven wrong. The actress braved threats and shaming by certain groups and stood right behind her makers slamming unnecessary attack on the film. The actress had just one release and she managed to take the No. 2 spot. Deepika’s film Padmaavat earned Rs 302.15 crore making it one of the top grossers of 2018 after Ranbir Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor starrer Sanju.

Sonam Kapoor beat Deepika to take the Numero Uno position in the Box Office Top 5 Actress List. Her movies Padman (Rs 81.82 crore), Veere Di Wedding (Rs 81.39 crore) and Sanju (Rs 342.53 crore) summed up to a score of Rs 423.92 crore. Interestingly, Sonam’s films made more money at the box office than Ranveer Singh, who topped the actor’s list.

Despite having two duds this year, Katrina Kaif bagged the third spot. Her films, Thugs Of Hindostan and Zero's collections made Rs 239.09 crore in total. Debutante Sara Ali Khan will be one of the happiest stars this year. She received a lot of praise for her work in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter even scored her first century at the box office in her debut year. Thanks to Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, the actress already has a Rs 150 crore film in her kitty. Sara did not just beat other actresses, she also put her own dad and step-mother Kareena Kapoor Khan behind in the box office race.

Anushka Sharma is on the fifth spot, below Sara Ali Khan, with three major releases this year – Sui Dhaaga (Rs 79.02 crores), Pari (28.96 crores) and Zero (Rs 87.90 crores). The actress’ films made about Rs 195.88 crore. However, if one takes into consideration the actress’ role in Sanju then obviously Anushka would top this list.

Amy Jackson beat Shraddha Kapoor on No 7 and Jacqueline Fernandez in No 8 spot to take the 6th place in this list. Amy had just one film 2.0 (Rs 188.96 crore) and Jacqueline had Race 3 (Rs 166.40 crore), while Shraddha had Stree (Rs 129.90 crore) and Batti Gul Meter Chalu (Rs 37.73 crore). Just like boyfriend Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2 with Rs 164.38 crore stood at the ninth spot. Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan co-star Fatima Sana Sheikh took the tenth spot.

Despite having some great releases last year, Sanya Malhotra and Alia Bhatt failed to make to this list of box office winners.