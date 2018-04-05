Decision came as a surprise, will seek bail on Friday: Salman Khan's lawyer

The Jodhpur Court on Thursday convicted superstar Salman Khan in the blackbuck poaching case under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. While the Bollywood superstar was awarded a five-year jail term, the other actors involved in the case – Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu have been acquitted of the charges. Bhaijaan will have to spend the night in the Central Jail in Jodhpur as his bail hearing will only come up on Friday morning at 10:30 am.

Salman’s lawyer Anand Desai said his legal team will appeal to the Sessions Court for the suspension of the sentence. “We respect the decision of the Hon’ble Court. While we are studying the judgement it just came as a surprise, as the entire investigation, and facts of this case were the same as those for which Salman has been acquitted by the Hon’ble High Court of Rajasthan in two cases, and even by the Hon’ble CJM in the Arms Act matter for the alleged offence on the very same night as is the subject matter of the present case,” he said.

Desai further added, “Also, in the present case the Hon’ble Court has acquitted all the 5 co-accused which would imply that Salman was out hunting alone in the middle of the night in a remote area outside Jodhpur. We have preferred an appeal to the Hon’ble Sessions Court and applied for an urgent hearing today. The Hon’ble Sessions Court will hear the appeal for suspension of the sentence/bail at 10:30 tomorrow.”

On the other hand, the Bishnoi community has decided to appeal against the acquittal of other actors. For the time being, Salman Khan is prisoner number 106 in barrack number 2.