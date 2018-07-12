Decoding Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar through her LIT Instagram account

Okay, so it's time to make way for 20-year-old Sara Tendulkar, daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, as she is taking the internet by storm. If her Instagram is any proof, Sara is quite a fashionable diva. She joined the gram in 2013 and though she has not been highly active on the platform, she has managed to gain thousands of followers. The internet is currently in love with her. Sara’s frequent public appearances at celeb parties have given her fans enough opportunities to spot her and marvel at her. Since not much is known about her, we try to decode Sara through her Instagram account.

Sara is a big Justin Bieber fan as the first post on her account was a video message by the pop singer, especially for her. In fact, she got to meet him and click a selfie with Justin when he came to India last year. What is funny here is that Sara's brother, Arjun Tendulkar looks like a carbon copy of Justin. Something that people have pointed out on numerous occasions.

Not just Justin, Sara is an admirer of another international singer. We are talking about Ed Sheeran. She got to take a selfie with him too back in 2015.

Sara loves the popular monuments all over the world. So be it the Eiffel Tower or the Gateway Of India, she seems to be a big fan of great architecture.

Tourist alert✨

Sara is quite a foodie too. She has flashed her love for ice creams on her account couple of times.

Obviously, she is close to her parents, just like any other kid.

Sara has many friends who love her.

And lastly, she knows how to slay in style. She has had on-point fashion outings too.

While many would want her to step into the world of showbiz, we don't see that happening. Yes, there were rumours of her entering Bollywood, but back in 2016, Sachin squashed all the reports when he said, "My daughter Sara is enjoying her academic pursuits. Annoyed at all the baseless speculation about her joining films."