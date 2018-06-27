Decoding the difference between the Hindi and Marathi lyrics of Zingaat

It’s the season of remakes and while every other filmmaker ends up remaking a movie, the real challenge lies in remaking a classic, a favourite of the masses. Karan Johar’s Dhadak which is an official adaptation of the Marathi blockbuster, Sairat has piqued interest ever since it was announced.

Now, after much anticipation, the makers unveiled the track Zingaat which is a copy of the Marathi version and even has the same singer duo of Sairat, Ajay-Atul. The lyrics of the original track along with the music was all conceptualized by them.

Now, as the makers have released the Hindi version of Zingaat, let’s understand the difference in the lyrics of both the versions.

Let’s start with the Marathi version. It starts off with the guy saying that his heart is beating faster and he is blushing at the thought of her. He also calls himself an overexcited Majnu who is excited to marry her. With a tattoo of her name, and a nice perfume, he has come to her house dancing like a maniac to the tunes of the DJ. The villagers have gone impatient for his marriage and he asks her when will she be the mother to their kids? In totality, the lyrics are sweet and evoke the feelings of a boy in his teens who is excited at the thought of his first love.

Now, when we see the Hindi version, we realise that the ambience and the music is the same, but the lyrics are obviously different. Here, the guy speaks of bells ringing in the temple of his heart every time the girl comes on the terrace. He goes wow every time he sees her beautiful face and tells her that she won’t find a Majnu like him even if she scouts for one on Google. We were okay till here, but then we heard, “Tu saheli ki sang jaake, Restaurant main pijja khaye, Dhoop main bahar baitha baitha main, Chugata hoon moongfalli,” and we just cracked up . In its entirety, the song talks about how she doesn’t care a dime for her lover, who has walked 10 kilometres just to meet her!

So, if we draw comparisons, we come to the conclusion that the original lyrics are way better than the new one. Amitabh Bhattacharya has tried to infuse examples of restaurants and motorcycles to give it a fun touch, while the original had a raw appeal to it.