Decor dame Gauri Khan paints a pretty cover girl

It was just a few weeks ago that SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan graced the cover of world famous Vogue magazine and it went viral soon after it hit the internet. It seems that now it’s mom Gauri. The interior designer has been featured on the cover of yet another leading magazine. Gauri Khan graced the cover of the September issue of Femina magazine and she looks stunning as ever! Hubby King Khan couldn’t resist sharing it. He even assigned a title to his beloved wife.

For us she is the Cover Mother… https://t.co/8nY89EEgX3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 23, 2018

The ‘queen of décor’, as the magazine addressed her, looks drop dead gorgeous in a white cape shirt and blue pants, with minimal make up complimenting her looks. Her outfit was rounded off with spiked stilettos and a lightweight necklace. She is seen sitting on a vintage​ trunk.

The Khan family recently spent some quality time in Spain and Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans with his first-ever selfie with Gauri from the trip.

The superstar had to cut his vacation short due his professional commitments. He is currently busy shooting for his upcoming Zero, which also stars Katrina Kaif and is helmed by Aanand L. Rai.