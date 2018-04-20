home/ entertainment/ bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor burn the ramp with their chemistry

First published: April 20, 2018 11:58 AM IST | Updated: April 20, 2018 09:29 PM IST | Author: Darshana Devi

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in a single frame have always excited fans. From hit movies Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha to their camaraderie off screen, the former couple makes fans swoon everything they're seen together. While the two stars are rarely seen enjoying each other’s company, they have on certain occasions broke the typecast around exes not being friends. The world was in a for a treat when the Bachna Ae Haseeno couple agreed to come together for a good cause. Ranbir and Deepika walked the ramp as showstoppers for Bollywood's favourite fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

The fashion show was organised by veteran actor Shabana Azmi's NGO Mijwan Welfare Society. The show was flooded with Bollywood’s leading ladies from yesteryear actresses Waheeda Rahman and Asha Parekh to the new-age Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Bharucha, Yami Gautam, Mouni Roy and Kirti Kharbanda. Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar too was among the audience to support the cause of his partner Shabana Azmi.

   

