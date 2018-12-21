Deepika, Anushka, Katrina: Professional photo shoots are the new wedding shizz

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ star-studded reception took place in Mumbai on Thursday. From Salman Khan to Kangana Ranaut, the big night had the attendance of the who’s who of Bollywood. While we have our shutterbugs ready at the locations and we have been constantly getting updates from them, the celebs themselves have been bombarding our timeline with their latest mid-night posts. We’re talking about the top faces of B-Town: Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Kajol.

The glamour queens looked pretty in their posts, but they also brought back a wave of nostalgia amongst us. We were used to witnessing celebrities posing for pictures with simple backgrounds to mark big events such as a wedding, but the modern celebrity opts for a proper photoshoot and shares the result at the least expected hour - midnight. Several Bollywood celebs shared pictures clicked by professional photographers. Just a while before Anushka stepped into the party, she put up a magnificent picture of herself posing in the same outfit on her social media handle. The same goes for Deepika, Katrina and Kajol. Check out their Instagram handles.

Too much effort, don't you think?

Coming to NickYanka, the couple tied the knot in dreamy Christian and Hindu weddings and hosted a lavish reception for the media on Wednesday.