Deepika, Hrithik and more; Meet the stylish stars from GQ Best Dressed 2018!

GQ Best Dressed event was held on Saturday night and oh-boy it was a star studded gala. While almost all the celebrities brought the best of their style game on the red carpet, but then there were few who took fashion to another level with their choice of ensemble.

Check out few such stars, who made it to our best dressed list below:

Deepika Padukone

The leggy lass of Bollywood, Deepika Padudone, opted for something sexy for the event. She was surely the center of attraction as the lady was seen wearing black leather shorts which she teamed with a sheer asymmetrical top, stockings and heels. Thank god, it was no gown and pantsuit this time. Stylish!

Hrithik Roshan

The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, looked stunning in a pair of black shirt and pant teamed with sneakers and white blazer. The interesting part about his attire was the colour tone which was black and white; a smart play. And that full grown beard, mashallah!

Sidharth Malhotra

Seems like colour WHITE was the style mantra for Sidharth Malhotra. The dashing lad really took us down the nostalgic lanes as he probably followed jumping jack Jeetendra's fashion. Dressed in all white suit, the Ittefaq star looked handsome.

Kartik Aaryan

Must say, this hottie has come a long way. Dressed in a faded dark blue checked suit, the boy took style seriously and looked dapper. The other interesting part was his white shirt and tie, which broke the monotony of the colour blue.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

The forever strong duo, Ali and Richa, did not twin with regards to their attire and trust us that’s the part we loved. While Ali went the formal way, Richa’s top seemed a bit on the formal side, but then the skirt added the sexiness and how. Killing it!

Anil Kapoor with Harshvardhan Kapoor

Last but not the least, Anil Kapoor also attended the event along with his son Harshvardhan Kapoor, who came sporting the Bhavesh Joshi mask. While Anil as usual looked dapper, this time we will give brownie points to Harshvardhan for wearing those baggy yet formal looking pants. Kudos!

So what’s your take? Did you like our fashion listing, we bet you did!