Deepika in beast mode after vacation!

What does one do after a good vacation? Hit the gym! That’s exactly what Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has done. After spending a good time with her family, friends and ahem… Ranveer Singh, the superstar is back to burning some vacation calories with her personal trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. Yasmin has uploaded a video of Deepika doing Pilates on her Instagram account.

In the video, Deepika is seen doing some leg raises, however, not the usual ones. As Deepika is lying on a bench, her legs are attached to springs, for added exertion. Don’t let Deepika’s lean stature fool you as she looks very strong in the video. Her washboard abs are to die for.

Deepika is a ferocious gym freak. Nike had even roped her for their ‘Da Da Ding’ campaign. As part of the campaign, Deepika had uploaded a video of her doing pull-ups. Again, she took it to the next level as she is even swinging while doing pull-ups.

In another video, Deepika is seen training for Vin Diesel-starrer xXx: The Return of Xander X. It looks like her initial days with pull-ups. She is using an elastic support to help her in her pull-ups. Definitely, it was the silence before the storm.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She is currently awaiting the release of the very controversial Padmavati (now titled Padmavat). The movie will reportedly release on January 25, clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Padman.