Deepika Padukone accepts the olive branch, follows Katrina Kaif on Instagram

Katrina Kaif showed her true warmth and professionalism when she turned up at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Mumbai reception. Much has been said and written about her equation with Deepika, thanks to both their past affairs with Ranbir Kapoor. None worked out, but left a certain amount of unsaid bitterness between both, never allowing them to be close friends. We heard Deepika wasn't keen to invite Katrina for the reception as well, but Ranveer made sure he reached out to Kat personally.

Her gesture won hearts and the internet as well. It could well be called a point where both decided to leave the sour past behind. And if that itself was a beginning, here's a better addition. Deepika has now started following Kat on Instagram. The A-listers indulge in frequent camaraderie in the virtual world and fans are often pleased. Moments like these are truly delightful when we know two of them are putting an end to a cold war.

Deepika and Ranbir, after overcoming the initial awkwardness, reunited on the big screen for Tamasha. Not only did they come across to be great friends but Ranbir and Ranveer got along pretty well too. One can't know why Deepika and Katrina's terms didn't see an improvement over time. We are glad it is happening now!