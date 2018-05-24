Deepika Padukone all set to be the first Indian superwoman?

Deepika Padukone impressed everyone with her performance in Padmaavat which released earlier this year. After Padmaavat, Deepika was all set to star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next which was reportedly based on the life of Sapna Didi. However, the film has been put on a backburner due to Irrfan Khan’s health. The actor was supposed to play a pivotal role in the film.

It would have surely been interesting to see Deepika playing the role of a lady gangster, but looks like we need to wait for it a bit long.

So, currently Deepika has no movie that has been officially announced. Well, according to a report in Filmfare, the actress’ next will be a superhero flick on the lines of Wonder Woman. A source told Filmfare, “After going through several scripts, Deepika has finally locked one and this is a massive superhero film. Deepika will have various action scenes which fans haven’t seen her doing before. The untitled film will be produced by Fox Star and she’s quite excited about it already.”

If this report turns out to be true, Deepika would be the first Indian super woman we will be having. While we have Indian super heroes like Krrish, Drona and G.One, we till date don’t have an Indian superwoman.

We are sure Deepika will do justice to the character of a superwoman.