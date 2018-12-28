Deepika Padukone and her technicolour coat

The gorgeous Deepika Padukone is here to leave us swooning. Time and again, the actor has dropped our jaws with her extremely glamorous photo shoots for top magazine covers. Her latest cover shoot for Filmfare magazine will definitely make you get over her exquisite wedding looks. The global actor has redefined magnificence in her pictures with vibrant colours and just one look at them will drive you nuts! To add to our delight, her stylist Shaleena Nathani has treated us with multiple images from the photoshoot. Are you ready to let your heart skip a beat?

Winter just got hotter with this animal striped jacket donned by the beauty queen who looked ridiculously stunning wearing that intense expression on her face. Next, comes her blue sequined bodycon dress with graffiti printed jacket. Another picture sees her in an animal-print top and it’s a close-up of the actor who is also donning a largely shaped hat. In short, her Filmfare photoshoot was all about colours, prints and shimmers. Take a ride at all her pictures and make your weekend better than ever before!

Dressed to kill, is all we can say. Too much hotness in the air!