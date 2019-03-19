Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor go crazy on Ranveer Singh's song and we're watching it on loop

Ranveer Singh has not only given us back to back hits but also chartbusters like Apna Time Aayega (Gully Boy) and Aankh Marey (Simmba). We all are grooving to these songs even now. The popularity of one of these songs is such that it has even got his wife grooving to it with her ex-boyfriend! Yes, that’s right! Bollywood’s ex-flames Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor recently graced an event together. Among the multiple pictures and videos of the duo that are surfacing on the internet, is one video we can see them dancing their heart out to the beats of Aankh Marey. Needless to say, it was a sight to behold!

The video sees the two recreating Ranveer’s dance step on the stage. It also shows Bharti shaking a leg with Ranbir on the song while Deepika dances beside Manish Paul. The two certainly have a different charm when they are together and how we love watching them sharing stage or screen. While Ranbir was in his suited best for the event, Deepika looked stunning as ever in a ravishing pink floral gown. Fans of the two were also delighted to see them coming together for an ad film recently and are wanting to see more of them!

During a recent interview, Ranveer was asked if he ever felt insecure about Ranbir and Deepika working together. To which, he replied, “Do I seem like an insecure person, really?' I am not an insecure type at all. I am extremely secure in who I am and what I am. I know that nobody can love her the way I do.” Well, we’re glad that there’s absolutely no awkwardness among the three and it would also be wonderful to see all three coming together for a film.