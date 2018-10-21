Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce wedding and B-Town can’t keep calm

Just a couple of hours ago, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone turned our boring Sunday around by announcing that they are all set to get married on November 14 and 15. Both the stars took to their social media handles to share this exciting news. Not just the actors’ fans, this announcement has made Bollywood celebs jump with joy.

From Karan Johar to Alia Bhatt to Abhishek Bachchan to Jacqueline Fernandez, Bollywood celebs have commented on Deepika and Ranveer’s Instagram posts to congratulate them. While it is not yet revealed where the wedding will take place, we are sure a reception will be organised in Mumbai and will be attended by the who's who of Bollywood.

For the past few months, there have been reports of Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding, but an official confirmation was awaited. Now that the wedding date is public, fans cannot wait for DeepVeer to announce the destination of the ceremony. There have been reports that the two will be tying the knot in Italy and if that happens they would be following Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in choosing Italy as their special location.

Reportedly, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are also planning to get married sometime soon. We won’t be surprised if PeeCee too announces her wedding soon. We have our outfits ready!