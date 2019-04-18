Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all hearts in these unseen pictures from a friend’s wedding

Divya Ramnani April 18 2019, 9.58 am April 18 2019, 9.58 am

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most happening couples in tinsel town. Their love story blossomed on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. However, until their marriage, the lovebirds never really acknowledged their relationship publicly. Fast forward to 2018, the two walked down the aisle in a dreamy wedding amid Lake Como, Italy. DeepVeer, as fans fondly call them, broke the internet with their straight-out-of-a-fairytale-like wedding pictures, and, as they say, the rest is history. While fans are still waiting to see more of their wedding glimpses, we stumbled upon some unseen pictures of the couple from their friend’s wedding and they are absolutely precious.

In a series of images that have gone viral on the internet, both Deepika and Ranveer had a gala time in each other’s company. The duo was accompanied by Dippy’s mother, Ujjala Padukone. While many pictures had Ranveer and Deepika shaking a leg, some of them were of Deepika posing with her best friend and giving the bridesmaid’s speech. Dressed up in a black long gown bun, Deepika looked breathtaking as always, not to miss her signature bun. Ranveer, on the other hand, made it a point to twin with his ladylove as he was donning a black suit. All these pictures are from Deepika Padukone’s best friend Srila Rao’s wedding ceremony, which had taken place in Sri Lanka. Damn! We will never get over this stunning couple.

Deepika, who was last seen in Padmaavat, is now gearing up for Chhapaak. The film directed by Meghna Gulzar is based on acid-attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal’s life. Ranveer, too, is busy into the preparations of his upcoming sports film ’83, which will narrate the story of India’s iconic win at the 1983 World Cup.