Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh confirm their marriage!

It's happening and we cannot keep calm! After months or even years of speculation, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are tying the knot in November this year. Both Deepika and Ranveer took to their social media accounts to inform fans about their union. The Padmaavat stars will tie the knot on November 14 and 15.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been dating for the past five years. Their wedding date, November 15, also marks the fifth anniversary for their first movie together, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela. The love between the two stars blossomed on the sets of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

View this post on Instagram 🙏🏽 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Oct 21, 2018 at 3:30am PDT

Up until their wedding announcement, Deepika and Ranveer have never officially admitted to their relationship. However, the two love birds have given fans enough fodder to join the dots of their love story. From Ranveer kissing Deepika at the airport to the two walking hand-in-hand everywhere they go, both have made it clear that they’re madly in love.

Deepika, along with Alia Bhatt, will appear in the opening show of Koffee With Karan Season 6 on Sunday and the promo reveals that marriage talk will surface. Now, given this announcement, it will be no surprise to fans.

There are strong reports of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas getting married in November too. Though that wedding is not confirmed, let’s hope that the two big fat weddings don’t clash.