Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dazzle at Ritika Bhavnani's party

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding, which was undoubtedly one of the most awaited weddings of 2018, took place on November 14 and 15. The duo released some unseen pictures post the fairy-tale wedding which took our breath away! The two headed back to India on November 18 and hosted a grand reception in Bengaluru on November 21. But it looks like there’s no end to the celebration for the much-in-love pair.
Just after the two came back to Mumbai, Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani hosted a lavish party for the couple at The Grand Hyatt on Saturday. The inside pictures from the party, which are currently ruling the internet, see the duo looking every bit magnificent in their vibrant outfits. Here are a few.
A match made in paradise indeed ❤️
Ranveer styled by @manisharorafashion for his wedding party hosted by Ritika😍😍
Every girl needs a #hairstylist & this #gorgeous girl has two of us!! @georgiougabriel are we the lucky ones or is she ?? 😜 thank you @deepikapadukone for calling us your lifelines 😘 I knew a naughty boy since he was 4 yrs old!! watched you boys @natebydesign @ranveersingh @rohanshreshtha @cyrusappoo get into & out of trouble together! Here’s to a start of a beautiful phase in your life. Congratulations to you both #deepveer love you both. @anjubhavnani how time flies !! Congratulations to the family too on #deepveerkishaadi !!! #hair #celebrityhairstylist #highlights #beforeandafterhair #haircut #highlights #adfilms #glamorous #stunning #beautiful #caramelhighlights #goldhighlights #shootdairies #bollywood #hairgoals #beauty #hairbyclarabelle #clarabelle #glam
While Ranveer impressed us once again with his quirky sense of clothing, Deepika looked equally enthralling in the pictures! Ranveer opted for a head-turning Manish Arora outfit and beau Deepika donned an exquisite Sabyasachi lehenga and adorned her hair with roses. The two also set the dance floor on fire flaunting their sassy moves! One of the videos sees the vivacious Ranveer dancing his heart out - just like one would expect out of the actor!
- Ranveer Singh at his wedding party that is hosted by his sister Ritika in Mumbai 💗 - Look at him dancing his heart out 😍💗 can u spot deepika? ➖ رانفير سينغ في حفلة المقامه من قبل اخته ريتيكا بمناسبة زفافة 💗 - ياعمري شوفوه احس قاع يطلع الكبت كله من عقب ما كان متأدب الجم يوم الي راحوا 😂💗 المهم الي لابسه ابيض شكلها ديبيكا تقدرون تلمحونها لمن رانفير يرقص ونهاية الفيديو 💗 ___________________ #RanveerSingh #رانفير_سينغ #deepikapadukone #deepveerkishaadi #deepikawedsranveer #deepveer
One can surely make out how the newly-weds are having the time of their lives by the thrilling pictures. Needless to say, there was no better way of celebration!