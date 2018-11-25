Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dazzle at Ritika Bhavnani's party

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding, which was undoubtedly one of the most awaited weddings of 2018, took place on November 14 and 15. The duo released some unseen pictures post the fairy-tale wedding which took our breath away! The two headed back to India on November 18 and hosted a grand reception in Bengaluru on November 21. But it looks like there’s no end to the celebration for the much-in-love pair.

Just after the two came back to Mumbai, Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani hosted a lavish party for the couple at The Grand Hyatt on Saturday. The inside pictures from the party, which are currently ruling the internet, see the duo looking every bit magnificent in their vibrant outfits. Here are a few.

While Ranveer impressed us once again with his quirky sense of clothing, Deepika looked equally enthralling in the pictures! Ranveer opted for a head-turning Manish Arora outfit and beau Deepika donned an exquisite Sabyasachi lehenga and adorned her hair with roses. The two also set the dance floor on fire flaunting their sassy moves! One of the videos sees the vivacious Ranveer dancing his heart out - just like one would expect out of the actor!

One can surely make out how the newly-weds are having the time of their lives by the thrilling pictures. Needless to say, there was no better way of celebration!