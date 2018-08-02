Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh out on a pre-wedding getaway!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s cute chemistry has never failed to give us relationship goals. The two have sent hearts racing with their PDA on social media. The two have jetted off on a romantic getaway to USA and pictures of them walking hand-in-hand have made their way to social media.

Picture credits: Hindustan Times

We are lucky enough to even have videos of the two enjoying a romantic stroll on the streets of Orlando.

The video shared by fans on Wednesday, has Deepika in a white tank-top dark blue joggers and Ranveer, in his casual best, wearing a tee and quarter-length tracks. Deepika’s sister Anisha is also seen in the video. DeepVeer has finally got some time together and they are clearly making the most of it.

Meanwhile, rumours have that the wedding of the two will take place either in Italy or in Switzerland probably in November. Reports further add that Ranveer has been engrossed in renovating his new house, which is said to be the new-home for the couple after they get married. There are also speculations that he is planning to go on a bachelor’s trip before the big day.

Well, we really hope that the official confirmation comes soon.