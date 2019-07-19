In Com Staff July 19 2019, 11.08 pm July 19 2019, 11.08 pm

Real love is about commitment, investing in each other and making promises that are not just about words, but actions. The Popular Jodi of the real-life of Bollywood, that one love story that has definitely made many hearts happy is of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The two started dating when they worked together for the first time in the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’.

Ranveer and Deepika both had there owned different past and life story line in their past life but, without judging any each other, they accepted each other the way they are and respect each other more than anyone else and that’s the best of them. This is the main reason their trust between both of them made their relationship more powerful and best bonding ever. Also, they both are too busy in their personal life and both of them are popular in the Film industry, they are always seen to spend both quality and quantity time with each other and also both share their own space-related to their personal and professional life.

Whether it’s vacationing together, going out on fun dates, attending parties, the duo knows how to keep the spark of their relationship alive. This power couple is always seen to be lighting together wherever they go, they are seen walking hand in hand with full love and true bonding. Ranveer and Deepika both are seen to be high with their chemistry on both on-screen and off the screen. Their chemistry never fails to impress the audience.