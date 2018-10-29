Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to tie the knot in THIS beautiful villa in Italy?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been dating each other since 2013. The two never officially announced their relationship, but their gestures clearly stated that they are in love. From the past few months, whispers were being heard that the two tying the knot by the end of this year and it was just last week that Deepika and Ranveer officially announced their wedding date.

Their fans jumped with joy to know that their favourite stars getting married. However, though the two have revealed the wedding date, the destination of the wedding is kept under wraps. Reportedly, DeepVeer will get married in Italy and it is said that the two have decided to walk down the aisle at a villa named Villa del Balbianello which is located in Lenno, Italy overlooking Lake Como.

View this post on Instagram #villadelbalbianello #fondoambienteitaliano #brumottistar A post shared by Villa del Balbianello (@villadelbalbianello) on Jun 19, 2018 at 9:22am PDT

We did some research on Instagram and found a video of the villa where DeepVeer will apparently start their new journey. It’s one beautiful villa with royalty written all over it.

While it is said that the two will tie the knot in Italy, there are reports that a wedding reception will be planned in Mumbai. Well, we are sure many Bollywood stars will attend their wedding.