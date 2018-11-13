Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding exclusive: This Bollywood family is upset about being excluded

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will seal the deal in Lake Como, Italy in a few hours and their world of fans just cannot wait for it to happen. During their 6 years of dating, neither did Deepika nor did Ranveer talk of being in a relationship and while they announced their wedding to the world a few weeks back, it looks like their big-day too is a closed affair. We learn that no Bollywood personality has been handed the invite to this grand wedding. Not even extended family members.

In fact, sources tell us exclusively that Anil Kapoor and family are rather upset about being excluded from the celebrations in spite of them being family to Ranveer Singh. A little research will reveal that Ranveer's paternal grandfather and Sonam Kapoor’s maternal grandmother are siblings. The Kapoor family is currently holidaying in London with exception of Rhea who is in Marrakech with long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani. They are not on the invitation list to the Italy wedding and could have probably got a reception invite just like everyone else. What could have been more upsetting is that the Kapoors were not even invited to the haldi ceremony which was right here in Mumbai. In fact, someone like YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma too was invited to the haldi while the Kapoors weren’t. This, when Ranveer was an integral part of Sonam Kapoor’s wedding celebrations. One where he took over the dance floor like the pro that he is, along with Arjun Kapoor, to keep everyone entertained.

We hear that Ranveer and Deepika did meet a few of their mentors in the industry, namely Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan, before they left for Italy, but that was only to seek their blessing and not to deliver invitations. The couple also informed them of their intimate wedding affair in which only 10-15 people would be invited. We now hear that number is actually 40 people from both sides, with their make-up, hair and costume designers part of the entourage. The couple even sought to meet and seeks the blessing of YRF’s Aditya Chopra and wife Rani but couldn’t manage an appointment with Chopra. We assume he may have been busy with the release of his latest production Thugs Of Hindostan.

Ranveer and Deepika will tie the knot at Lake Como in Italy on November 14th and 15th. The couple is hosting their guests at a resort near the lake and buzz is they have booked the entire venue. Their wedding location, Villa del Balbianello, is said to be extremely pricey. Which may well be the reason Bollywood celebs have not received an invitation and will instead have to attend the reception in Mumbai.