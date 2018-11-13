image
Tuesday, November 13th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: This Bollywood family is upset about being excluded

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: This Bollywood family is upset about being excluded

In Com StaffIn Com Staff   November 13 2018, 8.18 pm
back
Anil KapoorDeepika PadukoneItalyLake Comoranveer singhRhea KapoorSonam KapoorSunita KapoorWedding
nextShah Rukh Khan to dance on Kaali Kaali Aankhen, not for Kajol but for THIS cricketer
ALSO READ

Arjun Kapoor brings in Boney Kapoor’s birthday, reveals his dad’s favourite child

Happy Diwali 2018: Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan's grand party to light up festivities

Khushi Kapoor Happy Birthday: Janhvi Kapoor shares adorable throwback video