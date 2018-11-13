Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: What the stars hold for the couple!

You’ve gotta admit, we all knew this day was coming. Even though the entire country is ecstatic, no one is actually all that surprised! Our very own Ram and Leela recently announced that they will be getting married on the 14th and 15th of November 2018. Both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made their big announcement through their respective social media accounts on the 21st of October and took the world by storm!

This couple was in a not-so-secret relationship for quite some time, 6 years to be precise, but neither of them, especially Ranveer, have been able to keep this relationship a secret. Their antics off screen hasn’t helped the cause either. We first saw this duo do wonders in their film Ram-Leela with some amazing chemistry and romance and since then we have adored and loved this couple. We then saw this fabulous pair in Bajirao Mastani. Their steaming chemistry and a captivating connection left us in awe, which in turn made us fall in love with this duo all over again. The last movie that they made together was Padmaavat which was also highly admired.

Deepika in one of her interviews mentioned she was excited about her wedding and how she wanted her marriage to do just as well as her parents’ marriage did even after all these years of being together. It is speculated that there will be two weddings, one in a traditional south Indian style and another one in a more Punjabi style as both of them hail from different regions of India.

Deepika’s Birth Chart

As per Deepika’s birth chart, her sun sign is Sagittarius and therefore she may have the gift of being very sensible. She is someone who may get to the truth of something but may not rest until the truth experienced is borne out of reason. She may not be fully aware of the strength of her nature but she does have a deep sense of self-experimentation in her. This trait may guide her through science to philosophy, from philosophy to love and from love to spirituality.

Ranveer’s Birth Chart

As per his birth chart, he is a Gemini. Geminis are usually very clever. He may require constant mental stimulation because he may be prone to boredom. He may want to surround himself with people, activities and exciting situations. He is the happiest when he is busy and fully engaged in varied activities.

Compatibility

Deepika's moon sign is Libra and Venus is the lord of the Libra sign. Ranveer's moon sign is Aquarius and Saturn is the lord of the Aquarius sign. Venus and Saturn are mutual friends which indicate similar likes and dislikes. This will give them an opportunity to understand each other's expectations which will help them live happily together. Both will be lucky for each other and both can expect a professional rise once they’re married.

Even though they share an intimate relationship with each other and they both have a good understanding. However, doshas in their respective birth charts will make it difficult to match each other's expectations. Deepika is born in the Angarak Dosha as well as the Grahan Dosha, whereas, Ranveer is born in the Angarak Dosha. This may lead to heated arguments at times which may spoil the charm of their married life. At times, it will be difficult to understand each other's expectations and they will have to sort out issues with a more calm and composed approach as problems in the relationship cannot be denied. However, we wish both of them a magnificent and content married life!