Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were the highlight of Kapil and Ginni Chatrath's reception, videos inside

The past two months have been all about celebrity weddings. Beginning with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's beautiful wedding followed by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' dream affair, B-townies were super busy attending the grand receptions. And as if this were not enough, Kapil Sharma hosted a grand reception last evening to celebrate his wedding with Ginni Chatrath. It was no less glamorous as the biggest names from the industry showed up to congratulate the couple. From Rekha, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon to Jeetendra, it was an extravagance. But guess who stole the show? Of course, our 'just married' couple Ranveer and Deepika.

With Ranveer being in the house, there can never be a dearth of entertainment. He is never tired and is always up to romance his lady love and dance his heart out. Just like how he was this enthusiastic machine in Priyanka and Nick's reception party, here too, he was all charged up. Videos from the event have gone viral on the internet and we can see these two enjoying themselves to the fullest along with the couple. From dancing on Aankh Marey to Subha Hone Na De, DeepVeer had their moments of fun.

Well, we must say that as a couple, they do come across as a perfect match. Their energy levels are in-sync and so is their madness. Though they need to be blamed a little for stealing the couple's thunder. The same thing that they did at NickYanka's wedding reception. But, you see, we aren't complaining. *wink*