image
Tuesday, December 25th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were the highlight of Kapil and Ginni Chatrath's reception, videos inside

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were the highlight of Kapil and Ginni Chatrath's reception, videos inside

Almas KhateebAlmas Khateeb   December 25 2018, 5.55 pm
back
BollywoodDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentGinni ChatrathKapil Sharmaranveer singhreception
nextMerry Christmas! Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their little tod Taimur attend the mandatory family lunch
ALSO READ

Merry Christmas 2018: From Virat Kohli to Akshay Kumar, celebrities send in wishes

Abhishek Bachchan shoots amid the chilly winter of Nainital

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get an unofficial Simpsons toon, will the real thing follow?