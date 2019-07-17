Rushabh Dhruv July 17 2019, 7.26 pm July 17 2019, 7.26 pm

Ever since Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, fondly known as DeepVeer, tied the knot, the two have been serving us with some ultimate couple goals. From supporting each other to getting all mushy-mushy in love, the lovebirds are everyone's favourite. Now, if you happen to be a fan of Deepika and Ranveer, there's good news on the way. As, reportedly, the Padmaavat actors will grace the first episode of Simi Garewal's popular chat show. Veteran actress and host Simi Garewal is all set to return after 15 years with her iconic celebrity chat show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.

Garewal wants to open the new season of her show with a LIT pair and wants it to be really big. According to Garewal, she’ll begin the new season with none other than Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. "I have never revealed names until I've shot the episode. But I'll reveal this, Deepika and Ranveer have promised their first interview together (as a married couple) for Rendezvous,” Simi told Mid-Day.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Feb 22, 2019 at 3:51am PST

However, Simi's iconic show will be all the same and there will be no change in the show’s format. It is also likely to stream on Garewal’s YouTube channel itself. Talking about it, Garewal said, "Why would I change the format [to include] more gossip and games? People resort to games when they cannot make a conversation. It's an easy way out! No research needed! [But] Rendezvous is about getting to 'know' the person.”