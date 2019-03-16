Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh zoom in, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli zoom out of the city

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were in London to unveil the wax statue of the actress at the Madame Tussauds London. The couple was accompanied by their respective families for the event. Deepika’s wax statue thankfully looked an exact replica of the actress. After unveiling the statue, Deepika and Ranveer are back in Mumbai and the couple was all smiles for the shutterbugs as cameras went clickety click at the airport. Both the actors were clicked in casual avatars and surprisingly Ranveer, who is known for his quirky fashion sense, looked decent this time. Looks like he is taking some cues from wifey, Deepika Padukone.

While Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are back in town, one of the most loved jodis zoomed out of the city on Saturday. We are talking about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The two were clicked at the airport and they looked quite fresh. Virat opted to drive his ride to the airport. Virushka, too were smiling as they spotted the paparazzi. Now we wonder where they are heading to. Maybe a small little vacation after India's ODI matched with Australia. However, it’s sad that India lost in the ODI series.

Meanwhile, Anushka currently has no movie in her kitty, but we are sure her fans are keen to know which will be her next film. There were reports that she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next, but the actress had denied the reports.

So, as Ranveer and Deepika are back, looks like they will be now starting up with their new projects soon. Deepika’s next is Chhapaak in which she plays the role of an acid attack survivor and Ranveer will soon start shooting for ’83 in which he plays the role of Kapil Dev.