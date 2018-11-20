image
Tuesday, November 20th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's intimate wedding photos are hypnotising us!

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's intimate wedding photos are hypnotising us!

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   November 20 2018, 7.02 pm
back
BollywoodDeepika PadukoneDeepVeer WeddingEntertainmentInstagramlifestyleranveer singh
nextLove Aaj Kal 2: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan to do the twist in sequel?
ALSO READ

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Wedding: The Mrs couldn’t stop blushing when called 'Bhabhiji’

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding: Colour coordinating, mangalsutra and chudda, the couple is setting GOALS!

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Wedding: Kareena Kapoor confirms her presence at their reception?