Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's intimate wedding photos are hypnotising us!

The now husband and wife, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh may have made their fans wait for their official wedding photos, but we feel it was all worth it. After sharing a few pictures from their mehendi ceremony, the couple has shared more stills from their Konkani and Sindhi wedding ceremonies and the photos are beaming with positivity.

The couple, in each frame, looks blissful and we seriously cannot take our eyes off them. Firstly, let’s talk about pictures from their Konkani wedding. Clad in a pure silk red kanjeevaram saree, we see Deepika looking splendid while, on the other hand, Ranveer’s ensemble is subtle where he’s seen in an embroidered kurta-pyjama with the golden border on the edges.

That’s not it, as, in the pictures from their Sindhi wedding, the ensemble of the couple is simply chic. Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee chose red for their North Indian ceremony. We see our beloved Deepika in an all red ensemble with heavy jewellery. We are loving Deepika’s huge danglers here. Talking about Ranveer, he is seen wearing a red kurta with huge golden prints.

Let such beautiful pictures keep coming guys. God bless the newlyweds!