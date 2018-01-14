Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singhs Padmaavat to release worldwide on 25th January, confirmed by Viacom 18!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial magnum opus ‘Padmaavat’ will be releasing on 25th January, 2018 worldwide as officially confirmed by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. It has been cleared for release by the CBFC with a U/A release certificate post the incorporation of only 5 modifications.The movie stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh & Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.

The movie's plot is based on 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem Padmavat written on Rani Padmavati, the queen of Chittor. The movie has faced the ire of right-wing outfits such as Rajput Karni Sena and a few BJP politicians, who have accused the makers of the movie of depicting Rani Padmvati in an offensive manner. Following the opposition from the Rajput community, the movie will not be allowed to released in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, “Padmaavat is a dream come true for me. I have always been fascinated by the stories of honor, valor and vigor of our great Rajput warriors that have been captured so beautifully in our literature and this movie is my homage to those glorious stories. I would also like to thank the entire film fraternity for supporting Viacom18 and Bhansali Productions through the entire production and pre-release phase and hope they like the film they so supported.”

Get ready to witness the epic tale #Padmaavat on 25th January 2018, in theatres near you!Now also in 3D, Imax 3D, Tamil & Telugu! @filmPadmaavat @RanveerOfficial @shahidkapoor pic.twitter.com/K6vxrPYSK1 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 14, 2018

“Padmaavat is a cinematic masterpiece in every sense of the word. We hope that we will surpass the expectations of our fans from across the world. We are humbled with the immense support we have received from the government authorities, the Central Board of Film Certification and the entire film fraternity,” said Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO, Viacom18. He further added, “Padmaavat is a story that’s inherently Indian in its context, ethos and values. In the past, international film-makers have presented Indian stories such as Gandhi, Life of Pi, The Jungle Book and others to the world. We believe that this is the right time for us to truly make in India and show the world a tale that every Indian is proud of.”

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Motion Pictures said, “Padmaavat is our magnum opus – a tribute to Rajput valour created at a scale that will be a delight to watch on the large screen. The film will witness a mega-scale release across maximum screens, languages & formats covering 2D, 3D & Imax 3D in India & the world. It carries the trademark style of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, wherein each frame of the film is a timeless work of art. We have partnered with Paramount Pictures to distribute the film across select international markets including non-traditional territories. Padmaavat will create its own benchmark as an immortal classic when it releases across the world on the 25th of January.”

It is the first Indian film that will have a global IMAX 3D release and will also be released in Tamil and Telugu, in addition to Hindi.