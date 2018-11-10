Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding: A complete timeline of their love story

The countdown to the grand wedding for B-town’s much-in-love couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has begun. The two will tie the knot on November 14 and 15. And soon after the big wedding date announcement, the grapevine has been abuzz with talk of them picking Lake Como in Italy as their wedding destination. As the lovebirds make their way to Italy, we bring you a complete timeline of the major milestones of their relationship.

It all started back in 2012, when Ranveer first saw Deepika at the Zee Cine Awards in Macau wearing a ravishing silver gown. When once asked how he felt about his lady-love when he met her for the first time, Ranveer replied saying, “The first time I saw her, I almost went flat!" When further quizzed about how he remembered what she was wearing, he replied in a tweet, “How can one possibly forget that sight?”

The pair was cast in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon ki Rasleela… Ram Leela in the same year. It was on the sets of this film that the couple’s love blossomed and sparked rumours of them dating. Their beautiful chemistry in the film made it one of the highest grossers of the year.

2013 turned out to be an extremely successful for Deepika but the same can’t be said about Ranveer. While Deepika was shooting for Finding Fanny in Goa that year, beau Ranveer is said to have visited her often on the sets of the film. He even did a cameo in the film, which Deepika reportedly had no idea of, till the last moment.

It wasn’t just Ranveer who used to frequently pay surprise visits to his better-half. Deepika too, in the year 2014, visited the actor when he was shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do. The couple also performed together at Zee Cine Awards 2014 and their sizzling chemistry couldn’t escape the sight of their ardent fans.

On 8th January 2014, director Farah Khan hosted a birthday bash and invited the who’s who of the film industry for a grand celebration. Pictures from the party saw Ranveer displaying his love for Deepika and it sure sent fans into a frenzy. The pictures had Deepika walking out of the party holding onto Karan Johar’s arm and Ranveer, being his hopeless romantic self, followed her with a yellow flower. It was one too-cute-to-handle moment!

At the IIFA Awards 2015, the couple exhibited their electrifying chemistry on the stage with Ranveer going down on one knee to receive Deepika on stage. He even flattered the actress by singing a romantic poem and the Ram Chahe Leela song for her. In the same year, the two featured on the cover of Vogue together. Since the moment the pictures got out, fans couldn’t stop gushing about the chemistry between the two.

2016 got the pair together on screen again. This time too it was Bhansali who made it happen with his epic romantic drama Bajirao Mastani. The duo’s chemistry sizzled once again at the box-office. During the promotions of the film, Ranveer didn’t hesitate in appreciating Deepika’s abilities as an actor. After the release of the film, Ranveer had to chop off his Bajirao moustache for Befikre. In a viral video, Deepika was seen cutting off Ranveer’s moustache with a pair of scissors and fans couldn’t get over how cute the two of them are.

Deepika dropped a major hint about her relationship at IIFA 2016 when she ended her performance by making heart gestures and blowing a flying kiss to an elated Ranveer. The pair was also spotted leaving the Ambani bash hand-in-hand the same year.

2017 was a landmark year for Deepika as she got her big break into Hollywood with xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel. Ranveer could be seen lending his support to her, as always, standing by her through one of the most important phases of her career. The two were also snapped attending the Ganpati celebrations at the Ambani house together later that year.

2017 was also the year the two spent shooting the highly controversial film Padmaavat, again a Bhansali film. While Deepika and Ranveer never had a scene together in the film, Ranveer stood by his bold girl when radical outfits called for a ban on the film due to her character portrayal. This film too the box office by storm.

Deepika and Ranveer’s dating phase has come to end and a happily ever after awaits them. They made their relationship very obvious in 2018. Walking in and out of parties and airports hand-in-hand and even bidding each other goodbye with a kiss. All fans are waiting for now is their wedding pictures and that date is just three days away!