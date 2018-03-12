home/ entertainment/ bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singhs wedding date locked?

First published: March 08, 2018 01:21 PM IST | Updated: March 08, 2018 08:03 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were burning the internet for almost 24 hours after speculations about their much awaited ‘wedding’ flooded the internet. Several Twitter users wondered if their parents had finalised a wedding date. Deepika’s parents reportedly dropped by in Mumbai to meet Ranveer’s family, following which they had dinner in Worli.

Reports on their wedding have left twitterati undecided over whether they should begin celebrating just yet. Few reports even suggest they have details of a rumoured wedding with claims that the couple wants a destination wedding doing the rounds. But that’s being trumped by stories of Ranveer’s parents pinning down Mumbai as the final location. According to reports, the rumoured wedding will take place following the South Indian rituals and will be followed by a reception bash.

Wedding planning aside, a Bombay Times report states that Deepika has been advised to reduce her workload as he has been facing acute back pain. In her recent photographs in Mumbai the actress has been spotted wearing a back strap.

The rumoured couple looked their casual best. Deepika chose a powder-pink draw-string pants and tee with a denim jacket thrown over her shoulders. Ranveer chose a white tee, worn under a blue shirt and teamed it with grey tracks. His signature black hat could not be missed.

Earlier in January, several media outlets claimed that the duo got engaged in Sri Lanka. That news turned out to be incorrect as the two were holidaying in the Maldives with their families at the time. People expecting to see Deepika with an engagement ring were left disappointed when she arrived in India. Both actors were last seen together in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Padmaavat which was released in January. Deepika is now working on her next film Sapna Didi while Ranveer’s upcoming films include Gully Boy and Simmba.

SHOW MORE
tags: #2018 Bollywood #Bollywood #Deepika Padukone #Engagement #Entertainment #Gully Boy #Maldives #Mumbai #Padmaavat #ranveer singh #ring #Sapna Didi #Simmba #Wedding

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All