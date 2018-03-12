Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singhs wedding date locked?

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were burning the internet for almost 24 hours after speculations about their much awaited ‘wedding’ flooded the internet. Several Twitter users wondered if their parents had finalised a wedding date. Deepika’s parents reportedly dropped by in Mumbai to meet Ranveer’s family, following which they had dinner in Worli.

Reports on their wedding have left twitterati undecided over whether they should begin celebrating just yet. Few reports even suggest they have details of a rumoured wedding with claims that the couple wants a destination wedding doing the rounds. But that’s being trumped by stories of Ranveer’s parents pinning down Mumbai as the final location. According to reports, the rumoured wedding will take place following the South Indian rituals and will be followed by a reception bash.

Have ranveer Singh and deepika padukone parents finalised their wedding date? — Pravallika (@Pravallika3005) March 7, 2018

Have Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Parents Locked In The Wedding Date? https://t.co/YVz8GdGxCt — Stallin Masih (@StallinMasih) March 6, 2018

Exclusive! No wedding bells yet for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh #bollywood movies https://t.co/72p2FEfi2o — RAFI USMAAN RAJA (@TheRafiRaja) March 6, 2018

my sister and i are discussing that it's really sad that ranveer and deepika will not invite us for their wedding lmao despite us being such massive fans — jupiter (@mountainives) March 6, 2018

Wedding planning aside, a Bombay Times report states that Deepika has been advised to reduce her workload as he has been facing acute back pain. In her recent photographs in Mumbai the actress has been spotted wearing a back strap.

Earlier in January, several media outlets claimed that the duo got engaged in Sri Lanka. That news turned out to be incorrect as the two were holidaying in the Maldives with their families at the time. People expecting to see Deepika with an engagement ring were left disappointed when she arrived in India. Both actors were last seen together in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Padmaavat which was released in January. Deepika is now working on her next film Sapna Didi while Ranveer’s upcoming films include Gully Boy and Simmba.