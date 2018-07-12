Deepika Padukone and Sidharth Malhotra are together in Malaysia and we know why

Sidharth Malhotra and Deepika Padukone have never shared screen space in a movie and fans cannot wait for a film with them to see the couple romancing each other. The expectations of them doing a great job together have risen especially after seeing the ad of a mobile company that they both endorse together. While we don't know if they are starring in a film together, what we know is that the two are together in Malaysia right now. Both Deepika and Sidharth might be trying to keep this a secret, but their Instagram accounts are a clear giveaway. It was Sid, who first posted a picture of the famous Malaysian Twin Towers and then DP too shared the picture of the twin towers on her Instagram account with the caption, “Selamat Datang” which means, “Welcome” in Malay.

Selamat Datang...🇲🇾 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 10, 2018 at 8:56pm PDT

If they were doing a film together, there would have been a big announcement a few days back. But since that has not happened, we can deduce that they both are shooting for yet another ad for the mobile phone company that they are brand ambassadors of. Or if not that, is there something even more special coming our way? Well, all we can do is just wait and watch.

Sidharth's next film is a biopic on Kargil martyr Vikram Batra. As for Deepika, she was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. She hasn't announced her next officially. But that maybe because she hasn’t signed on any project; further giving steam to rumours that she will tie the knot with her beau Ranveer Singh in November this year.