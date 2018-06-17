Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh 'mine' on Instagram, fans can't keep calm

They are definitely the most adorable couple B-town can boast of, right now. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh can give you a tutorial on how NOT to say those three words but yet proclaim their love for each other in cutest ways possible. They've doing it for a few years now. However, of late, the PDA is a bit frequent. Take Ranveer's latest Instagram post for instance.

The hunk shared an insanely good-looking photo of himself, one worth swooning for. But what caught our attention was Deepika's comment. 'Mine', she wrote!

How romantic is that? It got their fans talking too! Just like you and me, the virtual world can't have enough of DeepVeer too,. The comments are pretty much proof.

Let us remind you of another time when Deepika posted just the same comment on her beau's photo, only to delete it later. But it had caught people's attention by then.

Apparently, the lovebirds are planning to tie the knot this November. Deepika's parents recently flew down to Mumbai to finalise the dates and the wedding shopping spree has kick-started as well.

Just a few months before they're officially each other's, is it?