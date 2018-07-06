Deepika Padukone can’t control her excitement as it’s her beau Ranveer Singh’s birthday – watch video

It is Ranveer Singh’s birthday today (July 6) and from his fans to the B-town celebs, everyone has been wishing him on the social media. But well, we were waiting to see how his girlfriend and actress Deepika Padukone will wish him. And finally, Deepika has wished the birthday boy. The actress has posted a video on her Instagram story for Ranveer and we can clearly see that she can’t control her excitement as it is her beau’s birthday.

Deepika has posted a video to wish Ranveer in which she is seen dancing and has called him hottie. Well, just a few minutes later Ranveer thanked everyone for wishing him. But, we would surely like to see how he will be thanking Deepika for such a groovy wish.

Deepika and Ranveer’s last release was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, but the two had no scenes together. The duo has been in news for quite a sometime thanks to the reports of their wedding. While it was said that Deepika and Ranveer will be having an Italy wedding, reportedly the destination has been changed to India. By the way, it is said that November is the month when the two will be tying the knot. However, none of the actors have given a confirmation on it.