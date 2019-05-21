Deepika Padukone can't get over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2019 red carpet look, we have proof!

Rushabh Dhruv May 21 2019, 6.45 pm May 21 2019, 6.45 pm

The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival kick-started with a bang. From an unstoppable Deepika Padukone to the very stunning Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra, our Bollywood beauties made it a point to put their fashionable foot forward and own the red carpet. Up next, we had the stunning Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been a regular face at the Cannes for around a decade now. On her first day, the Devdas actor sashayed down the red carpet in an overwhelming mermaid-like gown in golden. While Aish's golden number received a mixed response on social media, seems like the leggy lass of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone can't get over Aishwarya's beauty. Why do we say so? Read on...

Right from people crowning Aish, the Queen of Cannes, to praising her makeup game for the gala night, the actor's pictures received a lot of positive comments on social media. But there was this one comment courtesy that grabbed our attention. It was of Deepika Padukone. She dropped a cute comment on Aishwarya's photo and wrote a sweet message which read, 'That face,' and we can literally feel her.

Here's the screenshot of the post and comment below:

Well, Aishwarya truly ruled this year's Cannes. In a series of pictures that have surfaced on the internet, a breathtaking Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned in not one, but two beautiful and contrasting outfits. The first one was a Barbie-like horizontal striped red and white gown. She completed her look with a classy pair of reflectors and open hair. Aishwarya’s other outfit was all about denim. She was sporting a beautifully embroidered denim jacket and pants with a white camisole. All things HOT!!

Aishwarya is not new to Cannes, she has been sashaying down the red carpet since years and there is nobody like her. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from Cannes 2019!