Darshana Devi July 24 2019, 10.09 am July 24 2019, 10.09 am

It goes without saying that Deepika Padukone’s name is synonymous to success. Over the years, we have only seen her career-graph mounting and her flourishing career has been an inspiration to many. But, life isn’t a bed of roses. Reaching the top of her game for the leggy lass, as we all already know, wasn’t an easy task. Even today, the actor doesn’t step back when it comes to giving heart and soul to her films. We say this after learning how she prepared to switch between two distinct and intense roles in a time span of less than 48 hours!

Deepika, currently, has two films in her kitty-Chhapaak and ’83. While in Chhapaak she will be essaying an acid attack survivor Malti, the latter will see her portraying the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev. It was reported earlier that there was only a gap of two days between her shoots for the films as she left for the shoot of ’83 in London just a day after she wrapped up with Chhapaak. When asked how she did it, she was quoted as saying by DNA, “In fact, I’ve always believed that a character never really leaves your system entirely. This time around, I took to cleaning and organising things around my home to help me cope with switching from Laxmi to Romi Dev in '83. It helped me de-stress and clear my mind of any clutter.”

Deepika Padukone makes an interesting revelation

Cleaning, indeed, can transform your life. DP seems to have taken inspiration from Japanese KonMari method of decluttering, which is a process of cleaning your house and keeping things only that useful to ‘spark joy’. From clothes to utensils to paperwork and others that aren’t required are discarded in the process.